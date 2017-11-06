Colombia 2018 World Cup Jersey Revealed

The new Colombia 2018 home jersey for the FIFA World Cup has been unveiled by adidas Soccer. The look is a contemporary take on their iconic 1990 jerseys.

The shirt features an intense yellow base, adding a blue and red graphic design on the sides that reinterprets the style of the 1990 kit and highlights the Colombian national colors. The Colombian National Team badge is featured over the heart, opposite to the adidas performance logo.

The three stripes appear on the shoulders, while the classic collar features a blue trim. The team’s motto – ‘Unidos Por Un Pais’ (‘United as one Nation’) – is written on the back of the neck.

Blue shorts and red socks complete the new Colombian uniform, that will debut on-pitch when Los Cafeteros visit South Korea on November 10th.

Shop for the Colombia 2018 World Cup home jersey at World Soccer Shop.