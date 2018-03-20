Colombia 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Launched

The Colombia 2018 World Cup away jersey from adidas was unveiled today and the striking blue jersey with orange details will be sure to make an impression on fans. 

Colombia 2018 World Cup Away Jersey from adidas

 

The bold graphic on the front pays tribute to traditional scarf patterns worn by Colombians for special occasions.

The jersey features a ribbed v-neck with tipping detail, as well as orange branding, including the two-tone FCF badge. Colombia wore orange as their main color during the 1970’s, inspired by the mighty Clockwork Orange.

 

adidas Colombia 2018 World Cup Away Jersey

 

The back of the neck features ‘Unidos Por Un País’ – ‘United as one Nation’ – written in the national colors.

 

Colombia 2018 adidas Away Jersey

Shop for the Colombia 2018 World Cup jerseys at World Soccer Shop.

