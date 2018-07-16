Club Tijuana 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Club Tijuana has unveiled its 2018/19 home and away jerseys from Charly. The Xolos unveiled the new uniforms at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana this past Friday night as preparations for the start of the Apertura 2018 half of the Liga MX season continue.

Tijuana’s home jersey is black with red hoops, with white accents and a tonal black underarm mesh panels. The collar is a stylish Henley style with a placket, as the shoulders have red trim. The sleeves have white Cs on each shoulder.

The back of the jersey has a white Charly wordmark atop a Mexican flag-based tricolor green white and red stripe, with a 3D appearance and feel.

The design on the home jersey has red horizontal stripes in a painted style. The crest has a red star with white and black outlines atop it, for their Apertura 2012 title. A white Charly C is placed on the right breast, parallel to the crest

A white Xolos wordmark is placed over a red insert on the right arm sleeve cuff.

Tijuana’s away jersey offers a few differences. This white clash shirt features a black X design at the front, using the same paint effect. The collar is also different, as it is a white v-neck collar with black trim at the bottom. The sleeves have black C’s on the shoulders.

The nape for the away jersey features the same 3D bumper effect for the Charly wordmark, now in black, and the tricolor stripe.

The crest on the away jersey has the same laser detailing effects as the home. Like the home jersey, the away also has a white Charly C logo on the right breast.

A white Xolos wordmark is placed over a black insert on the cuffs of the right sleeve. Tijuana’s full home kit has black shorts and socks with red trim, and the away kit has white shorts and socks. With other sponsors on the jerseys, Caliente is the main sponsor.

The 2018/19 Charly Xolos de Tijuana home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.