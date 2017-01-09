Club America Release 2017 Third Jersey

Club America and Nike Soccer have revealed the new alternative look for Las Aguilas (The Eagles) in 2017. This bold design celebrates the passion of the fans and the club’s greatness.



Related: Club America Reveal 2016/17 Home Jersey, Club America Launch 2016/17 Away Jersey.

The new America jersey comes in a combination of two shades of green with a horizontal gradient effect. These colors were chosen as the result of mixing the club’s traditional yellow and blue. The sleeves are dark green and hug the player’s arms to accentuate the body, while the lateral stripes reveal an underlying light green mesh as the players run on the field.

The club logo comes in a special design with the words ‘Centenario de Leyenda’ (‘Legendary Centenary’) and the ‘1916-2016’ years to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary. Sponsor logos and Nike Swoosh are painted in white to achieve a good contrast against the dynamic design of the jersey.

Club America 2017 third jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.