Club America 2018 Third Jersey Revealed

The Club America 2018 third jersey has been presented today as part of a campaign labeled as ‘Los colores no se olvidan’ (‘We don’t forget our colors’). The design draws inspiration from the legendary Eagle Warriors from the Aztec army. The jersey was first seen back in December, when the Brooklyn Nets visited Mexico City and D’Angelo Russell exchanged jerseys with America’s Edson Alvarez.

The new alternate look for Las Aguilas features an eye-catching geometric graphic pattern that emulates eagle wings in blue, red and black. The v-neck jersey uses a bold yellow base, which has been used in as primary color in some iconic America kits.







The club logo reverts to a classic design, while a blue Swoosh sits on the right chest. Huawei logo appears on the front, accompanied by Home Depot as secondary sponsor. Corona Cero features on the top of the back, while Total and Interjet occupy their places on the sleeves.







The new Club America third kit by Nike is completed by yellow shorts and socks with blue branding.







