Club America 2018 Fourth Jersey Released

Liga MX club Club América and Nike have revealed the fourth jersey for Los Aguilas, paying homage to Mexico’s national team as they prepare for the World Cup. This El Tri-inspired jersey will be worn in their 2018 Clasura regular season finale at home against Santos Laguna on April 28th.

Club América’s fourth jersey combines the retro look the club has taken this season and blends the Mexican national team colors of green, white and red, adding a tonal light green. The collar is a modified v-neck, with red covering the back and a tonal light green accent in front. The side stripes are a beaming red with green Dynamic Reveal stripes trimmed inside.

The shoulders and sleeves are a solid green, broken up only by the sponsor on the left sleeve and the Liga MX patch on the right sleeve.

A diamond trimmed chevron inspired by past Aguilas jersey designs has tonal shades of green and red laced across the front, with the bottom half of the jersey in light green. A white swoosh is placed along with a special Club America crest in Mexican tricolors.

Club América’s unique design is also applied on the back of the jersey.

The shorts are white with red sides and green Dynamic Reveal stripes, like on the jersey.

White socks complete the kit. Club América’s jersey has Huawei and Home Depot as main sponsors at the front, with Total on the left sleeve, Corona at the top and Caliente at the bottom of the back of the jersey.

