Club America 17/18 Home Jersey Revealed

Club America and Nike Soccer have unveiled a stunning home jersey for the 2017/18 season. The new design is inspired by the Eagle Warriors who defended the Aztec Empire.

The body features a feathered pattern made of diamonds that transition from blue on the top to red and cream yellow. Home Depot debut as frontal sponsor, putting their logo below Huawei.

The ‘v’ collar has yellow and red accents, as well as a stylized eagle graphic on the inner nape. The club crest returns to its traditional colors, following a full year celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary. The feathered design also appears on the back which holds two more sponsors in white.

The full kit features blue shorts and cream yellow socks with customized branding.

