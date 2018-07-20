Club America 2018/19 Jerseys Released

The Club America 2018/19 jerseys where revealed last night, ahead of the friendly game versus Manchester United in Arizona. When put shoulder to shoulder, the home and away jerseys form a ‘V’ of Victory, which represents the club’s mentality.

The home jersey features cream as its main color, adding red trim on the collar and the blue slanted band on the chest.

AT&T debuts as the Aguilas’ new main sponsor, accompanied on the front by the Home Depot logo.

An image of the Americas, central figure of the club’s crest, is printed on the back of the neck.

The away jersey compliments the primary shirt in blue with a cream band and red trimming. The home kit features cream shorts and blue socks, while the away uniform presents blue shorts and cream socks.

