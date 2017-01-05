Chivas Release 2017 Third Jersey

Mexican clubs are gearing up for the start of the 2017 Clausura tournament, the second part of their season. Chivas and PUMA have revealed a new alternative look for El Rebaño Sagrado (The Sacred Herd).



The new jersey features a ‘v’ cut neck with lapels in dark blue combined with orange accents on the shoulders and sleeves. A modern pattern of diagonal stripes highlights the body on the front, while the club logo shines on the chest accompanied by white sponsors on the sleeves and back. The uniform is completed by dark blue shorts with orange detailing and orange socks.

