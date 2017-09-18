Chivas 2017/18 Third Jersey Launched

Just in time to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day, Chivas revealed their new PUMA third kit for the 2017/18 season. The green, white and red jersey celebrates the deep connection of the club with Mexico. Chivas has a strict policy of only having homegrown players in their squads.







The jersey features a specially constructed neck with white and red trimming, while a cultural pattern adorns the body. Dotted formstripes run over the shoulders, accompanied by the iconic PUMA cats. The club crest is placed over the heart, escorted by a golden star that symbolizes their most recent Liga MX title.

The kit is completed by white shorts and white/red socks, similar to the Mexican National Team.







The Chivas 2017/18 third jersey is now available at World Soccer Shop.