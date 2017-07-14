Chivas 2017/18 jerseys launched

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, better known as Chivas, revealed their 2017/18 home and away jerseys by PUMA. The defending Mexican champs will sport a traditional home kit and a black/blue away shirt. Both jerseys feature a design with their nickname – Rebaño Sagrado – on the inside of the neck and reflective Big Cats that shine bright under the floodlights.

The home jersey features the classic red and white stripes, adding Huichol art to symbolize the club’s deep connection with their country and culture. Blue accents appear on the ‘v’ neck, dotted formstripes and cuffs.

The Mexican flag is represented on the cuffs. The Chivas badge was made with a thermo sealing technique that simulates an embroidery and brings depth and clarity to the garment, with a golden star above representing their most recent title: the Clausura 2017.

The away kit was unveiled as part of the ‘Step Out’ campaign by PUMA, in which 23 clubs from all over the globe revealed dark away and third jerseys when the sun set in their respective time zones.

The jersey features a black body and buttoned collar. Huichol art decorates the blue sleeves, while the reflective PUMA branding and club crest are painted in black. A Mexican flag is placed on the back of the nape.

