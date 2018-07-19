Chivas 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Chivas de Guadalajara have unveiled its home and away jerseys for the 2018 Apertura and 2019 Clasura seasons in Liga MX. PUMA have returned once more to produce jerseys for this proud, traditional Mexican club.

The club’s traditional white and red stripes are displayed with a unique composition, with navy trim atop a folded collar with a two button placket and matching cuffs on the sleeves with a green/white/red tricolor trim on the left sleeve side. Navy blue PUMA cats are on the shoulders of the sleeves, which also features red stripes of differing widths.

The front of the jersey’s stripes features a gradated pattern with a widened center stripe, and original Chivas emblem embossed at the center. The Chivas crest on the left breast sits across from another navy Puma cat.

The away jersey has more white, and also features thin alternating red and navy stripes. The collar is a cleaner white v-neck style with white shoulders and sleeves, navy Puma cats on the shoulders and red sleeve cuffs with tricolor feature and navy trim atop it.

The original Chivas emblem is also embossed at the center of the chest. Chivas’ full home kit features navy shorts and socks with red caps and white trim on the socks, and the away kit has white shorts and socks with red caps and navy trim.