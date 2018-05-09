China 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

China’s national teams have revealed their 2018/19 home jerseys from Nike. Their fiery new red and yellow home jerseys represent prosperity and blessings.

A nation on the rise in football, China’s home jerseys have the Fast Fit Vaporknit templates. The jerseys are red with mainly yellow sleeves, and a yellow neck tape at the back. The inner collar has two distinct inner pride patches, with the men receiving a dragon and the women a phoenix. The chest has China’s CFA crest across from a yellow swoosh and number.

The men have white shorts with red socks and yellow single stripe trim.

The women have red shorts and white socks with a red single stripe trim.

China also has a new unique typography, which features a glossy dragon scale pattern for their numbers.

The 2018/19 Nike Chinese national team home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.