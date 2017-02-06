Chicago Fire Reveal 2017 Away Jersey

Major League Soccer’s club from the Second City has a new secondary look to debut this season. The Chicago Fire and adidas have produced this new away jersey for the Boys in Red.

Coming in grey with navy and red details, the jersey has thin grey horizontal stripes on the jersey, giving it a heathered look. The collar is navy, with a standard v-neck collar. The shoulders have three-stripe trim in navy cuff off at the sleeves, with matching sleeve cuffs.

The back has dual navy fire axes crossing with a red six point star in the middle under the collar.

The sleeves have the MLS logos in their club colors of red, white and navy. A single star places atop the club badge for their first MLS Cup championship.

The right arm sleeve has four red six point stars on the cuff, a nod to Chicago’s city flag.

Text labeled EST. 1997 emblazoned in red is the placed in the jocktag area at the lower left of the jersey. It dates the club’s foundation.

The club’s established center stripe comes in red outlines only. Valspar returns as the shirt sponsor in navy.

The 2017 adidas Chicago Fire away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.