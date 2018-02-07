Chicago Fire 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Rekindling the flames of their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, the Chicago Fire are paying tribute to The Double with a new primary jersey courtesy of adidas.

Chicago’s classic red jersey with white horizontal stripe across the chest is now updated with a Northwestern style stripe, as the double outer bars were on the original 1998 jersey. The collar is a red v-neck EQT style, the latest specialty collar from adidas.

Navy three-stripes make a return on the shoulders, moving back up from the sides on their previous jersey.

The back neck has four six-pointed stars in reference to Chicago’s city flag. Three of the the four are white, as the second star is in red, referencing the club’s namesake, The Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

MLS crests on the sleeves are in the club colors of navy, red and white. Sleeve cuffs are white with red trim.

Taking a closer look at the details, the stripes come with a mesh pattern.

Chicago’s club crest has a single silver star from their 1998 MLS Cup win, and is placed across from a white adidas logo on the chest.

At the bottom of the jersey is an adidas Climacool 2018 tag at the right side.

Chicago’s jocktag on the left hand side has a 20th Anniversary tribute to the original Fire team that performed The Double in 1998, winning both the MLS Cup and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in their first year of play. Chicago’s full kit has red shorts with navy stripes and red socks with navy stripes. a Fire wordmark is labeled on the socks. Valspar returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas Chicago Fire home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.