Chicago Fire Unveil 2019 Away Jersey

The 2019 Chicago Fire away soccer jersey was unveiled in January and will be available for fans to purchase on March 1. The biggest change for the jersey is the new Motorola front-of-jersey sponsor which will be on both the home and away jerseys.

The solid white jersey features the new Motorola logo across the chest on the red hood with a narrow black border on the top and bottom. The jersey features a white v-neck collar and white sleeve cuffs.

The adidas 3-stripes are in red on top of the shoulders. The Chicago Fire crest is on the left chest with the adidas Performance logo on the right chest.

The city of Chicago Flag is placed on the jock tag and the Fire logo ‘C’ detail is on the back below the collar.

