Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

The Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey was unveiled today by Nike Soccer. The new kit, set to be worn by the men’s women’s and academy teams, features a bold design inspired by fan-favorite kits from the 1980s and 90s. The new Chelsea jersey will be worn on May 13th, the final game of the season for the Blues.

Dazzling horizontal rad and white lines dash through the fabric of the jersey, creating a dynamic look. The modern collar line and sleeve graphic enhance the shirt, which features the classic Chelsea Blue as base color.

A custom detail on the inner neck reads “Blue Is The Colour”, stylized to mimic the shape of the club’s crest and featuring 1903 – the year when Chelsea FC was established.

The back of the neck shows the Chelsea lion. The kit is completed by blue shorts and white socks with red and blue branding.

