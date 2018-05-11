Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

by | May 11, 2018 | 0 comments

Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

The Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey was unveiled today by Nike Soccer. The new kit, set to be worn by the men’s women’s and academy teams, features a bold design inspired by fan-favorite kits from the 1980s and 90s. The new Chelsea jersey will be worn on May 13th, the final game of the season for the Blues.

 

Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

 

Dazzling horizontal rad and white lines dash through the fabric of the jersey, creating a dynamic look. The modern collar line and sleeve graphic enhance the shirt, which features the classic Chelsea Blue as base color.

 

Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

 

A custom detail on the inner neck reads “Blue Is The Colour”, stylized to mimic the shape of the club’s crest and featuring 1903 – the year when Chelsea FC was established.

 

Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

 

The back of the neck shows the Chelsea lion. The kit is completed by blue shorts and white socks with red and blue branding.

 

Chelsea FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

 

Shop for the Chelsea 2018/19 Nike home jersey at World Soccer Shop.

Tags:

“World