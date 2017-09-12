Chelsea FC 2017/18 Nike Third Jersey Unveiled

Chelsea FC and Nike Soccer unveiled today the Blues’ new third kit for the 2017/18 season and their return to the continent’s elite with their participation in the UEFA Champions League. The new Chelsea alternative look is set to debut versus Atletico Madrid on September 27.

Featuring the innovations provided by the Aeroswift technology, the jersey makes use of a round collar and knitted areas. The body and sleeves have a bold geometric camo pattern highlighted in various shades of gray, adding eye-catching electric blue detailing on the shoulders and Nike logo.

The club crest and Yokohama Tyres logo are featured in their usual colors, while the club’s name appears on the back of the kit to celebrate the club’s pride and hunger for glory.

Gray camo shorts and socks with blue detailing complete the new alternative look for the Blues.

