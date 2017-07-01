Chelsea FC 2017/18 Jerseys Unveiled

It’s a new beginning for Premier League champion Chelsea, as the club have unveiled their first-ever Nike jerseys for the 2017/18 season.

Both of Chelsea’s first Nike jerseys feature Aeroswift Technology. The revered London side’s first home jersey is a solid blue, with a couple features owing to the history of the Blues. A specific shade of blue from an original 1970s Chelsea shirt was used as the inspiration for the new strip.

The rounded neckline collar has a white Chelsea FC wordmark at the back.

The sleeves have messages etched into the shirts with “THE BLUES” on the inside of the right cuff, and “Est. 1905” on the left.

Chelsea’s full home kit has the traditional blue shorts, white socks combo on the legs. The shorts feature white trim, with the socks a blue striped trim on the calves.

Inspired by the recent success the club has garnered on both the men’s and women’s sides, Chelsea’s 2017/18 away jersey is white with a silver hue with blue details. The collar has a blue trim with a white stripe in the middle.

The back sees the trim wrap around to the back, with a white Chelsea wordmark in the middle.

The sleeves and side panels have solid blue piping, running from the arms down to the sides of the jersey.

The shorts also share the white with silver hue, with blue side trim on each leg matching the blue trim on the jersey. Blue socks with white details completes the kit. Yokohama Tires retains shirt sponsor status.

