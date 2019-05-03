Chelsea Unveil 2019/20 Home Jersey

The Chelsea 2019/20 home jersey by Nike breaks from the conservative past of the home jersey to unveil a bold new look inspired by Stamford Bridge, the club’s home field since 1905.

The jersey is royal blue with details of architectural elements, primarily of the rafters, from Stamford Bridge in dark blue. The detail gives the jersey a chaotic sense of motion. The pattern is continued on the back of the jersey.

A hybrid v-neck collar utilizing the fabric of the jersey along with a solid blue taping at the front provides a modern touch.

A vertical breathable red taping with CFC at the top is included on the back of the jersey at the collar.

Inside the jersey the club includes the message ‘The Pride of London’ arched around the club’s lion logo.

The Chelsea club crest is over the heart and Nike swoosh logo is on the right chest. Yokohama Tyres remains the front-of-jersey sponsor with Hyundai logo on the left sleeve.

The Chelsea 2019/20 full kit will be completed with solid blue shorts and white socks.

Shop for the Chelsea 2019/20 home soccer jersey at worldsoccershop.com