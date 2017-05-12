Chelsea 2016/17 Premier League Champions

Chelsea FC defeated West Bromwish Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns to claim the 2016/17 Premier League title with 2 games to play. Michy Batshuayi scored an 82nd minute winner from close range to return the trophy to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte made quick work of returning the Blues to the summit and sealed the club’s 2nd title in 3 seasons. The Italian can now turn his attention to completing the domestic double with the Blues facing Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley later in May.

To celebrate in style, a ‘Champions’ edition of the Chelsea home, away, and third jersey is available. The official jersey is customized with ‘CHAMPIONS’ and ’17’ on the back in official Premier League lettering in gold.

