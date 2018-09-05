Chelsea 2018/19 Third Kit Revealed

Technology meets fashion today with the release of the Chelsea 2018/19 third jersey by Nike. The jersey is the first soccer jersey to utilize NikeConnect technology. The Blues will wear the jersey during this season’s European campaign.

The jersey itself contains an aerial design of Chelsea’s home stadium, Stamford Bridge. The teal blue design covers the kit with signature Nike sleeves to complete the look.

The patches on opposing sides of the chest are outlined in Chelsea’s navy blue with grey accents.

The red neck stripe on the back of the jersey matches the Yokohama Tyres logo and the crimson red socks.

By scanning the NikeConnect logo, a small, circular patch on the bottom left of the shirt, fans are provided access to club products, customized content and exclusive fan experiences. Each patch is unique to the shirt owner and will function similar to the 2017/18 Nike NBA jerseys.

The 2018/19 Chelsea third jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.