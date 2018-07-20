Chelsea FC 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Nike Soccer has revealed the Chelsea FC 2018/19 away jersey for the upcoming season. Yellow, a popular alternative choice for the Blues in the 1970s, makes a comeback after being absent since the 2014/15 season.

The jersey features the new Nike Vapor design, using Rush Blue for the neck trimming. A blue and white flag can be seen on the back of the neck, while the Chelsea lion sits on the inner neckline, accompanied by ‘Football is the game’, the second line of the club’s anthem. The first line, ‘Blue is the color’ is featured on the home jersey.

The badge is presented in its official colors, accompanied by a blue Swoosh and the Yokohama Tyres logo on the front. The 2018/19 Chelsea away kit will have yellow shorts and blue socks, and will debut on-pitch on July 28, when the Blues take on Inter Milan during the International Champions Cup.

Shop for the Chelsea FC 2018/19 away jersey at World Soccer Shop.