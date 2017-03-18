Chapecoense Release 2017 Cup Jersey

With the club’s Copa Libertadores campaign underway, Chapecoense of the Brazilian Serie A have released a new jersey. The latest look keeps current trends, and leaves a touching tribute.







This latest jersey comes in dark green with a contrasting light green to compliment like last year’s designated cup jersey. An open stub-style collar has thin bright green trim over dark green. The sleeves also feature bright green strips just over the cuffs. Pinstripes in an even darker shade of green envelop the entire body of the jersey.







Both the Umbro logo and Chapecoense’s crest on the chest are in a monochrome light green. In the middle is a special patch for the team’s 2016 Copa Sudamericana win, along with a silver star atop the badge.







The jocktag on the right side is a tribute to the players, coaches and staff who perished in the tragic plane crash ahead of their first leg 2016 Copa Sudamerica final in Colombia. The tag reads, “Chape na Libertadores da América 2017. Obrigado, eternos guerreiros” (Chapecoense in the 2017 Copa Libertadores – Thank you, eternal warriors) with Brazil in light green and the ACF monogram within in dark green. Aurora is the shirt sponsor at the front.