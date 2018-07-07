CF Monterrey 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

CF Monterrey unveiled their 2018/19 home and away jerseys from PUMA at a club event Friday. The Rayados (Striped Ones) are bracing for the Apertura 2018 half of the Liga MX season, with uniforms that pay tribute to a local natural monument.

Monterrey’s home jersey is a modern, updated variant on their traditional white and navy striped shirt with white side panels. A v-neck collar at the neck is navy, with matching cuffs. The sleeves are white with navy double stripes running across and Navy PUMA cats on the shoulders. The left cuff has a Mexican-based tricolor trim.

The crest that appears on both home and away jerseys has a metallic, 3D-printed effect.

The away jersey is blue with vivid red collar and cuffs combo, with white PUMA cats. The tricolor detail returns on the left cuff. The design has electric blue flashes displayed diagonally at the front of the jersey. Both jerseys feature an image of the Cerro de la Silla, a mountain that is a well known natural landmark in Monterrey.

Monterrey’s full home kit will have navy shorts and white trim with navy socks, with the away kit having blue shorts and socks with red trim. Among the numerous sponsors, BBVA Bancomer and AT&T appear at the front, Berel at the left sleeve and the Home Depot at the right.

