Celtic FC Reveal 2017/18 Home Jersey

Celtic FC and New Balance revealed via Facebook Live their new home kit for the 2017/18 season, introducing a design that pays homage to the famous Lisbon Lions, who lifted the European Cup 50 years ago.

“This year is such a huge anniversary for the club and all our fans, it is great to see the home kit has been inspired by such an important event in our illustrious history,” said Celtic FC Captain Scott Brown. “What the Lisbon Lions achieved 50 years ago was truly incredible and I know all the players will feel extremely proud to wear this shirt next season.”







The new jersey features a classic crew-neck collar with the club’s iconic green and white hoops along with gold detailing, inspired by the jersey worn by the Lisbon Lions. A graphic on the inner back neck commemorates the participating teams in that 1967 final: green and white hoops for Celtic and black and blue stripes for Inter Milan.







A tectured special crest celebrating 50 years of the Lisbon feat is used in this design, featuring a monochromatic version of their badge surrounded by text in Portuguese about that game. The NB and sponsor logos are featured in gold to keep the shirt’s clean look. The full uniform features white shorts and socks with gold accents.







The kit features NBDry technology, with an unique combination of of bonded vents and zonal mesh structures to provide advanced cooling and performance benefits. The kit incorporates moisture-activated laser cut vents in the armpits that open in response to increased perspiration by the player.







“This is such a big anniversary for the club, and we wanted to create a kit which marked the historic victory of the team 50 years ago,” said Richard Wright, General Manager of New Balance Football. “The kit has a classic look, which is something Celtic is renowned for across the world, but it also incorporates the latest New Balance technology to help the players perform to the very highest level.”







The Celtic FC 2017/18 Home Jersey will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.