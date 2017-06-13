Celtic FC Launches 2017/18 Away Jersey

Top Scottish side Celtic FC and New Balance unite once more for the Bhoys’ 2017/18 away jersey. It’s the latest shirt revealed as part of New Balance’s ‘Live the Legend’ campaign, on the 50th anniversary year of Celtic’s Lisbon Lions team.

A pairing of Verdant and Dark Green hoops are met with golden trim for this away jersey. A fashionable dark green wing collar has two buttons in its placket. The classic hooped shirt extends out to the sleeves, and retains shape.

The back of the jersey has the hoops, with gold trim on the shoulders, and sponsor Magners on the upper back.

The front of the jersey has golden details on the chest atop the two-tone green hoops.

The 50th Anniversary Celtic Lisbon Lions crest is in a monochrome gold. It has the location and date of Celtic’s legendary European Cup win over Inter Milan.

Across from the Celtic FC crest on the left side is the New Balance logo.

The underarms have venting, indicated by golden strips on each side.

Celtic’s full away kit has dark green shorts and socks with gold trim and details. Dafabet returns as main shirt sponsor in front.

The New Balance 2017/18 Celtic away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.