In bold highlighter yellow, New Balance released the Celtic FC 2018/19 third kit to the fans of the Scottish Football Club. As a social campaign, “Only the Bold” fits this vibrant jersey colorway that remembers the iconic 2009 bumblebee kit.

Utilizing New Balance Dry technology that has been a staple of all 2018/19 New Balance kits, the Celtic FC jersey will wick away moister to stay cool and dry. The front chest graphic fades from black to highlighter through a zig-zag design down the front. Dafabet, the Philippian online gambling company, displays their logo in the center as the club’s primary sponsor. The club crest and NB logo can be found on opposing sides of the chest. To increase overall breathability, the kit designers choose to use a V-neck design for the third jersey.

“We’re really pleased with the entire NB Celtic FC kit collection for 2018/19,” said Kenny McCallum, General Manager of New Balance Football. “The kits all reflect the strong heritage of the club, but also deliver high performance quality so that the team can perform at their best on the pitch. The third kit is a unique and standout design that we’re sure fans will really like.”

Contrasting black shorts and bright highlighter socks complete the kit for the Bold Bhoys. The shorts also carry the club crest and New Balance logo in the kit primary color. The socks have additional sole support with the word “CELTIC” written above the ankle line.

“Myself and the rest of the team are big fans of the new kit. It definitely stands out and we’re sure we’ll see a lot of fans wearing this one,” said Celtic FC, player Scott Sinclair.

