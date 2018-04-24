Celtic FC 2018/19 Home Jersey Launched

Scotland’s top club Celtic FC launched their 2018/19 home jersey from New Balance at an launch event in Glasgow Monday night. The launch comes with the campaign the club will use next season – ‘Only the Bold.’

Celtic’s traditional white and green hooped jersey returns with NB DRY technology. A slim round collar features a placket with one button. With green accents on the shoulders, the hoops are broken up on the sleeves by a white banded texture.

Celtic’s hoops wrap all the around to the back of the jersey.





A tonal tartan print pattern is displayed over the hoops, as the club crest has contrasting black outline trim and a woven golden star nestled above.

The complete kit has white shorts with green and white hooped socks. Dafabet is the main shirt sponsor, with Mangers placed at the back.

The 2018/19 New Balance Celtic home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.