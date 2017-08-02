Celtic FC 2017/18 Third Jersey Released

Top Scottish Premiership club Celtic FC and New Balance has released the Hoops’ third jersey for the 2017/18 season, with another unique take on the club’s famous horizontal stripes.

Celtic’s latest third is in bright green, dubbed “Vivid Cactus,” with black trim, as seen on the collar, with a “U” shape under the neckline. The sleeves have faint hoops in a slightly different shade of green.

The back has a Magners sponsor placed under the collar, with black trim on the shoulders.

Celtic’s 1967 European Cup triumph in Lisbon is celebrated with a special Lisbon Lions 50th Anniversary crest on the left breast, in black and brighter green.

Black vent strips are placed on the sides, on the underarm panels, with mesh behind the panels.

For the full kit, the shorts are black with tonal hoops, and Vivid Cactus logos. The socks have black caps atop green and tonal green/Vivid Cactus hoops. Dafabet returns as main shirt sponsor.

