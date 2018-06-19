Celtic FC 2018/19 Away Jersey Released

The Celtic FC 2018/19 away jersey from New Balance has been released. The new change jersey offers a modern design and a tribute to the club’s origins with the return of the Celtic cross.

This Celtic away jersey is white with a dark green dubbed Eden Green. The flat knit collar is a fold over style, with a single-button placket and green trim in the middle. The shoulders and sleeves are white in front and green on the sides and back, with bonded tape in a lighter shade serving as the divider on the shoulders.

The body of the jersey features a white sublimated tartan pattern, seen on the front and back of the shirt.

The earliest Celtic FC jerseys featured a green Celtic cross over white shirts, as a Scottish club with Irish roots. The modern Celtic cross has a single white star at the center, and is placed across from a green New Balance logo on the chest. Eden Green trim appears on the sides of the jersey.

The full kit comes complete with Eden Green shorts and socks, with a white Celtic cross on the shorts and white offset hoops. Dafabet and Magners are the sponsors on the front and back, respectively.