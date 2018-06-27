Cardiff City 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

Cardiff City has released their 2018/19 home jersey from adidas. The Bluebirds gained promotion to the Premier League after a 2nd place finish in the Championship last season.

Cardiff’s home jersey is a tonal blue hooped jersey on the front, with solid blue sleeves. White trim is seen on the v-neck collar and bottom of the sleeve cuffs. The crest is on the left breast, across from a white adidas logo.

The bluebird from the club crest is seen on the nape of the collar at the back.

adidas’ trademark three-stripe trim is on the shoulders. The full kit has blue shorts and socks with white three-stripe trim. The Malaysian tourism board is the shirt sponsor, with Visit Malaysia in slim, standard white text on the chest.

