Canada Release 2017 Away Jersey
Umbro and the Canadian national team have revealed their 2017 away jersey. The Canucks have a genuinely clean change shirt for the matches ahead with the women taking on a couple of the world’s best in Sweden and Germany next month, and the Gold Cup for the men looming in the summer.

 
CanadaFront
 

The jersey is in white with red details on the v-neck collar and the sleeve cuffs. Faint white diagonal stripes throughout the shirt gives a lasting vintage look.

 
OhCanadaSound
 

The jersey’s inner collar has a red soundwave mark emulated from the beginning of Canada’s national anthem, “O Canada.”

 
CanadaFlag
 

The back of the shirt has the Canadian national flag.

 
CanadaBreakdown
 

The Umbro 2017 Canadian national team away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.

