Canada 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

The Canada 2018/19 home jersey has been unveiled by Umbro, using their national anthem and iconic maple leaf as inspiration.

The red and white home jersey has white trim on the shoulders and a v-shaped trim on the crew neck collar. The sleeves have a tonal red mesh. The back of the jersey has the Canadian flag at the neck.

The front of the jersey has a graphic print consisting of maple leafs on the upper chest, as a white monochrome Canada Soccer crest sits across from the Umbro logo. At the bottom, the “O Canada” soundwave previously placed on the inner collar is at the left hip. Canada’s distinct “Les Rouges” font returns in white.

