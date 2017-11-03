Cameroon 2018 Home Jersey Revealed

Cameroon and PUMA have partnered once more for the Indomitable Lions’ 2018 home kit. The African powerhouse and 2017 African Cup of Nations winner failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The jersey is in multiple tones of green with yellow and red trim on the collar. The FECAFOOT crest on the right breast, the Indomitable Lion emblem at the left, and yellow PUMA Powercat at center.

A darker shade of green is seen on the raglan sleeves, with uninterrupted detailed white dot-patterned trim on both arms.

The front has the detailed design of a fearsome roaring lion using intricate patterns in white, as the jersey numbers will be placed at the open mouth.

