Burnley 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

Last week, Burnley FC played an important away fixture to Aberdeen in an Europa League qualifier, where they revealed the 2018/19 third jersey for the coming season. PUMA supplied the Clarets the convenient clash jersey, as Aberdeen wore their home red jersey.

Burnley’s third jersey has a minimal look, opting for an all-white jersey with black accents. The jersey features a v-neck collar, for a retro look.

Black PUMA cats are seen on the shoulders, with Formstripe trim on the sleeves adding a level of detail.

A faint pixelated chevron print is displayed at the front of the jersey, inspired by the Clarets’ 1975-79 home jersey. The crest is a monochrome white and black, across from a black PUMA cat at the right breast.

The full kit has white shorts and socks, also with black accents. New sponsor LaBa360 is placed at the front of the jersey.