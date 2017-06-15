Burnley 2017/18 Home Jersey Launched

The Claret and Blue of Burnley FC have teamed up with PUMA to produce the 2017/18 home jersey they’ll be wearing this coming Premier League season.

Burnley’s traditional claret jersey with light blue sleeves returns, with a modern flair. The collar is a classy button up style, with the shoulders and sleeves becoming a solid light blue.

The sleeves has a claret halftone stripe pattern running down the shoulders, but leaves space for a claret Powercat on each sleeve.

At the end of the sleeves are thick claret cuffs with an extra layer extending outward.

The chest has a PUMA logo and Burnley crest on each side, with mesh side piping on the underarms in light blue. The full kit has light blue shorts and socks with claret details and trim, with the halftone pattern present on the shorts.

Dafabet returns as main shirt sponsor.