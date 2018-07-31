Burnley 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

by | July 31, 2018 | 0 comments

Burnley 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

Last week, Burnley FC played an important away fixture to Aberdeen in an Europa League qualifier, where they revealed the 2018/19 third jersey for the coming season. PUMA supplied the Clarets the convenient clash jersey, as Aberdeen wore their home red jersey.

 

 

Burnley’s third jersey has a minimal look, opting for an all-white jersey with black accents. The jersey features a v-neck collar, for a retro look.

 

 

Black PUMA cats are seen on the shoulders, with Formstripe trim on the sleeves adding a level of detail.

 

 

A faint pixelated chevron print is displayed at the front of the jersey, inspired by the Clarets’ 1975-79 home jersey. The crest is a monochrome white and black, across from a black PUMA cat at the right breast.

 

The full kit has white shorts and socks, also with black accents. New sponsor LaBa360 is placed at the front of the jersey.

Tags:

“World