Burnley FC 2018/19 Home Kit Revealed

Capturing the famous “V” design of the 1970’s club, PUMA and Burnley FC have revealed a bold honeycomb graphic design on their 2018/19 home kit.

The jersey’s chest color utilizes clever, red shading to reveal the hexagonal “V” shape down the center. The graphic sits behind the logo of international gaming and betting company, LaBa360. The logo is written in white typography with a blue wheel encircling the 360. The new sponsorship marks a “record-breaking” jersey deal for the club.

“We are proud and delighted to welcome LaBa360 on board,” said Anthony Fairclough, commercial director at Burnley Football Club. “This is the largest financial deal in our history, and the third international company we have had as principal partner, which demonstrates the growing global appeal the club offers companies overseas thanks to our Premier League platform.”

The raglan sleeves of the jersey run up to the neckline in light blue with a spotted white strip down the center. The sleeves, as well as the right breast of the jersey, plainly display the PUMA emblem.

White shorts and socks complete the kit with red puma logos on both pieces of apparel. The shorts are stripped on either side in blue with club’s crest on the right leg.

The 2018/19 PUMA Burnley FC home jersey will be available on July 14 at World Soccer Shop.