Burnley 2018/19 Away Jersey Launched

Rounding off the 2018/19 jersey collection, Burnley has launched its away jersey from PUMA. The Clarets have gone for a bold black change shirt.

Burnley’s 2018/19 away jersey is black with silver details. The collar is of a classical folded type with silver trim. The jersey also has raglan sleeves with silver trim on the cuffs and matching silver PUMA cats on the shoulders.

The jersey’s front has a silver honeycomb pattern that fades in midway. A silver PUMA cat rests on the right breast, across from a monochrome sliver version of the Burnley crest. The full kit has black shorts with silver stripes on the side, and black socks with silver trim. LaBa360 takes over as the new shirt sponsor.