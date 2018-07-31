Brighton & Hove Albion 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing for the 2018/19 season, with Nike unveiling its home and away jerseys. The Seagulls are staying true to club history with the latest uniforms.

Brighton’s white and blue stripes are broad with wider spaces than usual jerseys, and have red accents. Red is present on the swoosh on the chest, and back neck with the stripe and club initials seen in white within the stripe. The shorts are white in another notable change from the usual blue, and blue socks with black trim completes the full home kit.

The club’s green away jersey is a nod to the club’s original home jersey. Originally known as Brighton United in 1898, the club wore green shirts. The new away jersey has a lush shade of green with white trim on the collar, and a white swoosh on the chest. The full kit also replicates the original Brighton United’s with white shorts and black socks. American Express returns as shirt sponsor.