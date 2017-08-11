Brighton & Hove Albion 2017/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

Brighton & Hove Albion, one of the new Premier League competitors for the 2017/18 season, revealed their new home kit by Nike at their promotion parade, featuring Player of the Season Anthony Knockaert. The jersey has the club’s traditional blue and white stripes combined with a solid blue back and yellow trim on the collar.

The club crest appears over the heart, while the Nike Swoosh is featured in yellow. Main sponsor American Express is encased in a white box on the front. The kit uses Dri-FIT fabric, engineered to keep moisture away and help regulate the body temperature.

Did you like the Brighton & Hove Albion jersey? Will they stay on the top division this season?

