Brazil’s 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Jinx (Is this a Bad Omen?)

Brazil coasted through CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying and will (as always) be a favorite to win this summer’s World Cup. But could Seleção (The Squad) and the Brazil 2018 World Cup away soccer jersey be a jinx for Tite’s team?

Related: Brazil 2018 World Cup Home and Away Kits Unveiled

Nike, with a seemingly unlimited marketing budget, appears to have opted to turn to some ‘photoshop realism’ to market the match action shots of the just released jersey.

The marketing folks decided to highlight the Brazil 2018 away jersey on Willian. A good choice as the attacking midfielder will be a key to Brazil’s chances in Russia.

What doesn’t make as much sense is that they pulled an image of Willian from the match against Germany at the 2014 World Cup. Sports fans in general and soccer fans more specifically will remember that Brazil lost that match 7-1.

It is Brazil’s worst loss in World Cup history!

The photoshop realism took place to put Willian in the new away kit but also took matters into their own hands when blacking out the adidas German jersey and adidas F50 adiZero soccer cleats on Bastian Schweinsteiger.

It must have been an intern working the mouse as the bright yellow of Sami Khedira’s adidas F50 adiZero cleats is still evident although somewhat blurred.

Only time (and results) will tell if the Soar Blue Brazil away jersey will become the Sour Blue Brazil away jersey.

HAVE YOUR SAY…

Are you surprised with this photoshop? Should another picture been selected? Leave your comments below.