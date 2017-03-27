Brazil Reveal 2017 Third Jersey

Brazil and Nike Soccer revealed a new alternative jersey along the lines of the ones launched for USA, France and England during the last couple of weeks. The jersey was presented by none other than Ronaldo Nazario, who wore it in an event alongside Ronaldinho.

The jersey features Nike’s Vapor template in Dark Green and Gold, with a bi-color CBF badge placed over the heart and the Swoosh on its right. The sleeves are darker, highlighting the player’s physique and framing the body. Lateral stripes expand with movement for increased airflow, revealing an underlying green mesh. The country name is featured on the back of the collar to represent national pride.







This design, inspired by the country’s diverse population and natural landscape, won’t be used by the Brazilian National Team, as the CBF rules only allow La Canarinha to wear yellow and blue jerseys.

Brazil 2017 Nike Third Jersey is available to shop at World Soccer Shop.