Bradford City Take Unique Approach with 4th Jersey

Loyal fans always feel the need to support their club with the latest team jersey but in the back of their mind know the club is fleecing them with another jersey launch. Bradford City FC is fighting that notion with the release of their 2016/17 4th jersey.

The limited edition 4th jersey was promoted last August and gave fans a way to put their stamp on the jersey, literally. Fans who signed up to purchase a jersey had their name (or the name of a loved one) printed on the jersey. As the club put it allowing the fan to ‘(become a) part of the Bradford City fabric.

The jersey made by technical sponsor Avec Sports had a classy look. The jersey has claret and amber stripes that include the name of the fans in the alternate color. A white stripe cuts the jersey at the chest in white with the JCT600 sponsor logo and tie in with the white sleeves with amber/claret cuffs. The crew collar is white in front with amber/claret at the back of the collar.

The Bantams are the only professional club in England to wear the claret/amber combination.

And to keep it in the family and build for the future, all funds from the sale of the jersey were for the Bradford City Academy. The jersey cost £60 adult and £50 youth for fans who signed up to have their name included on the jersey (price included a jersey) but a bargain at £30 for retail.

Bradford City will wear the jersey against Gillingham in their League One match on Saturday, February 4 at Valley Parade. The new 4th jersey is not the only draw to get fans to the game this weekend. The club is promoting it as #BantamsFamily with ticket prices set at £10 adults and £1 for children to fill the stadium. They currently sit 5th on the table.