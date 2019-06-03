Bournemouth’s 2019/20 home jersey by Umbro was revealed on May 2nd and debuted on-field in their final home match of the season.

The jersey takes the Cherries classic red and black striped design and adds a modern touch with subtle diagonal striping on the jersey. The detail was inspired by the vertical striping included on the Dickie Dowsett crest.

2 shades of red are used on the jersey.

The crew neck is half black and half red with the club’s acronym “AFCB” printed on the back just below the collar.

The sleeves are solid red with Manson Bet’s logo on the right arm. The sleeve cuffs are a lighter shade of red.

On the front of the jersey is M88 and Manson bet’s logo printed in large white font displayed underneath Umbro’s white logo and the club’s crest which has been lined in gold.

The kit is completed with black shorts that display the club’s crest and umbro’s logo, and socks that have Umbro’s logo on the front and the teams acronym printed on the back. Both of which have their own red stripe.