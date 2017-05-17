Borussia Dortmund Release 2017/18 Home Jersey

Borussia Dortmund have released their 2017/18 home jersey by PUMA, surprising fans doing late shopping at their official club store. The Bundesliga club has a distinctive and modern look for the 2017/18 campaign.







Dortmund’s traditional home colors of yellow and black make up the jersey. The front of the jersey has bespoke horizontal stripes consisting of halftone gradient black patterns on contrasting left to right and right to left orientated sides on each stripe.







The collar has a black trim on top. The sleeves and shoulders are yellow, with a stripe racing down the sleeves that appears to have a black gradient as it leads down into the cuffs. A black PUMA cat is on each shoulder.







The back is a solid yellow, with BVB beneath the collar and a Dortmund wordmark on the lower back placed below the number. Evonik returns as shirt sponsor. Orange and black kits have been designed for the goalkeepers.









The PUMA 2017/18 Borussia Dortmund home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.