Borussia Dortmund Cup Jersey Released

Previewing the Chicago tour stop of the BVBUSA tournament, Borussia Dortmund revealed the cup kit for the remaining matches. The kit reveal event hosted local DJs and graffiti artists creating a massive mural of the new jersey.

The Bundesliga club’s special international kit will be worn as they tour along the United States in Chicago, Charlotte and Pittsburg as well as future international games. The kit shares similarities to the 2018/19 home kit that was launched in May of 2018. With a golden base color, the specialty chest line pops in contrasting black, matching the PUMA logo. The black line that runs throughout the jersey gives nod to the Chicago graffiti artists that painted the BVB mural at the kit unveiling event. The line is graphically illustrated to incorporate a fuzzy, spray paint like design. The kit is completed with matching golden shorts and socks.

Borussia Dortmund will end their tour tomorrow as they face S.L. Benfica in the final game of the International Champions Cup. The specialty Borussia Dortmund Cup Jersey can be found at World Soccer Shop.