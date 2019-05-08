Borussia Dortmund Unveil 2019/20 Home Jersey; Celebrates Club’s 110th Anniversary

The 2019/20 Borussia Dortmund 2019/20 home soccer jersey from Puma was unveiled today. The jersey will debut on-field against in the Bundesliga match against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

The shirt features a combination of traditional and modern elements to celebrate the club’s 110th anniversary.

The solid yellow jersey is a more traditional look than last year’s design which featured black sleeves.

The black detailing is still incorporated on the jersey with the sleeve cuffs, back ¾’s of the modern rounded hybrid collar, and vertical taping at the back of the neck.

The modern look is provided with a raglan sleeve that includes a black graphic on the shoulder panel with the Puma leaping cat featured in the design.

‘110 Jahre – Gestern – Heute – Morgen – Für Immer Borussia Dortmund” (110 years – yesterday – today – tomorrow – forever Borussia Dortmund)’ is printed on the inside of the collar on a stitched in tab with alternating lines of yellow and black.

The Borussia Dortmund crest is over the heart and the Puma logo is on the right chest. The full-front Evonik logo is across the chest in red. The Opel logo is on the left sleeve.

