Borussia Dortmund 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

PUMA has revealed the 2018/19 Borussia Dortmund home jersey, using the motto “The Pulse of Dortmund” for the close connection the city and club share.

BVB will debut their new jersey in their Bundesliga home finale Saturday against Mainz. Dortmund’s classic yellow and black jersey colors return for this home jersey, featuring a modern v-neck cut collar and black sleeves with yellow horizontal bands.

The sleeves have a melange effect, with bits of yellow visible. The Powercats on the sleeves are yellow.

A sublimated pulse pattern is placed at the front of the jersey. A black Powercat is placed across the BVB crest on the chest.

Evonik returns as Dortmund’s shirt sponsor in the familiar purple.

